What being sick and symptomless means with the coronavirus

Caroline Chen:

Yes. These are the questions that are being figured out right now by scientists. And so at the point you have just been infected, the thought is that the antibody tests should not be used like a right then because your body is still forming those antibodies to fight off the infection. And so, but they should last at least for weeks and months. And so you would be able to then look back months later and see whether or not you had those antibodies. The open question right now is what amount of antibodies you need in your blood to give you immunity. These tests are already being developed, already being made. But I think there's a lot of work being done by scientists to really study, you know, the amount in people's blood and what kind of immunity that actually conveys.