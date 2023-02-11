Two Black quarterbacks are starting in the Super Bowl. Here’s why it matters

John Yang
By —

John Yang

By —

Rachel Wellford

By —

Winston Wilde

Audio

Sunday’s Super Bowl will mark the first time in NFL history that both teams’ starting quarterbacks are Black — Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. Former NFL star Doug Williams, who was the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl 35 years ago, joins John Yang to discuss the significance of this historic moment.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
By —

Rachel Wellford

Rachel Wellford is a general assignment producer for PBS NewsHour.

@rachelwellford
By —

Winston Wilde

Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch