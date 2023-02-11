Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria rises above 28,000. We look at a push to change consent practices around pelvic exams used to train medical students. A former NFL star shares what it means to have two Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl for the first time. Plus, the story of an enslaved man who stole a Confederate ship and sailed to freedom.
