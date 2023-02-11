February 11, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria rises above 28,000. We look at a push to change consent practices around pelvic exams used to train medical students. A former NFL star shares what it means to have two Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl for the first time. Plus, the story of an enslaved man who stole a Confederate ship and sailed to freedom.

