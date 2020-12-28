Two critics on the shows and movies that got us through 2020

Amna Nawaz:

The pandemic shut down theaters across the country, but some independent theaters could get help from the new COVID relief bill, which includes $15 billion grants for certain cultural institutions.

Even though most theaters remain closed, a consistent lockdown conversation starter has been, so, what are you watching?

While we're apart and as we cope in this year that's unlike any other, shows and movies have offered us some kind of shared experience.

Two critics help Jeffrey Brown look at some of the shows and movies helping us to get through it all.

It's part of our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.