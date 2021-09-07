Two experts on Afghanistan’s ‘caretaker’ government and its ties to other terrorist groups

Judy Woodruff:

So, who are the men — and they are all men — who will lead the new Taliban government in Afghanistan?

We turn to two mew who have tracked the Taliban for a long time. Ahmed Rashid is a journalist who has covered Afghanistan, Pakistan and central Asia for decades. His book "Taliban: Militant Islam, Oil and Fundamentalism in Central Asia," which came out in 2000, was the first one on the Taliban. And Douglas London had a 34-year career in CIA's clandestine service, where he focused on Afghanistan, South and Central Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere. He is the author of the new book "The Recruiter: Spying and the Lost Art of American Intelligence."

What does the naming of these individuals say to you about what the Taliban has in mind for the future of Afghanistan?

Ahmed Rashid, Author, "Taliban: Militant Islam, Oil and Fundamentalism in Central Asia": Well, I think, overall, I mean, they have — they have not done anything, what the Western countries have been asking for.

It's not a diverse cabinet. It's a very solidly Taliban cabinet that they had chosen. The government has not taken on board any of the non-Taliban politicians in Afghanistan. They have chosen not to take any women into the cabinet for the time being.

Now, this is a caretaker government that they have set up today. They have said that there will be additions and changes. And, presumably, there will be a full-time government at some state. But at the moment, it looks that this is going to continue the hard line that we have seen so far, with beating up women, demonstrators and not tolerating any kind of dissent.