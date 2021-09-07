What we know about the Taliban men who will form Afghanistan’s interim government

Yamiche Alcindor:

Key roles in the government include veterans of the group. Mullah Hassan Akhund, the interim prime minister, headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule that was ended by the U.S.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is deputy prime minister. The Trump administration pushed Pakistan to release him from prison in 2018 to jump-start the Doha peace talks. Baradar led talks with the United States and signed the deal that led to America's final withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Sirajuddin Haqqani was appointed acting interior minister. He's the head of the Haqqani Network group, a branch of the Taliban. Haqqani has an American bounty on his head. He is wanted in questioning by the FBI for a 2008 attack on a Kabul hotel.

Amir Khan Muttaqi is acting foreign minister. And Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob has been named as defense minister. He's the son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar. The Taliban said these men would form an interim government, but it did not say how long they will remain in power or if elections will be held.

At the press conference today, Taliban spokesperson Mujahid celebrated the withdrawal of foreign troops.