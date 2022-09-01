U.N. inspectors reach nuclear plant caught in crossfire of Ukrainian and Russian fighting

Audio

U.N. inspectors made it to Europe's largest nuclear plant on a mission to avert disaster. The Zaporizhzhia plant is caught in the crossfire of Ukrainian and Russian fighting. Lisa Desjardins reports.

