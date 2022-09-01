U.N. inspectors reach nuclear plant caught in crossfire of Ukrainian and Russian fighting

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
U.N. inspectors made it to Europe's largest nuclear plant on a mission to avert disaster. The Zaporizhzhia plant is caught in the crossfire of Ukrainian and Russian fighting. Lisa Desjardins reports.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
