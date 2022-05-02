U.S. acting ambassador to Ukraine on the return of diplomats and the state of the war

Kristina Kvien:

Well, first of all, I would say we want Ukraine to win. And to win, they need to defeat Russia. So, yes, I would say that there is a military component to that.

But, frankly, I don't see us removing sanctions or helping Russia out economically if it is not behaving as a good global actor. So if they want to be another North Korea, another Iran, another Syria that is completely isolated in the world, where no one will trade, then they have chosen that path.

And as long as they continue to act in the irresponsible way they have been acting, they're not going to be able to come back from that. It's not going to be business as usual.