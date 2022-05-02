Ukrainian civilians desperately try to flee the hellscape of Mariupol amid Russian attacks

Judy Woodruff:

The first evacuate from a steel plant in Mariupol, the site of a last stand by Ukrainian troops, continued today at an excruciating, slow pace.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ignited a rhetorical firestorm, saying in an interview that Adolf Hitler had Jewish heritage when asked how Russia could claim to be denazifying Ukraine. The remark was widely denounced, most forcefully in Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador for an explanation.

In Washington, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor.