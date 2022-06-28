U.S. ambassador to NATO discusses Europe’s biggest security crisis in decades

Julianne Smith:

Well, look, we rewrite this strategic concept, this kind of national security strategy, once a decade.

And so, when we sit down and do that, we do the best job that we can at the time. When we wrote this strategic concept in 2010, we were hopeful for a very different trajectory of NATO's relationship with Russia. Now, if you look back at what Russia did in 2014 in Crimea, if you look at what it's recently done in Ukraine again since late February, we're obviously in a completely different era and a different set of circumstances.

So this strategic concept is going to say and look a lot different than the one from 2010. The language on Russia is going to reflect the current environment. It's going to reflect Russia's war in Ukraine, the war crimes that we have talked about there, the indiscriminate attacks against civilians.