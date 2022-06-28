June 28, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, a top aide to former President Trump's chief of staff testified the president encouraged Jan. 6 protestors to march to the Capitol, knowing some had weapons, as he tried to join them. Then, dozens of migrants perish after being locked in a tractor trailer in scorching heat. Plus, the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade forces women to seek abortions across state lines.

