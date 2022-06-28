Turkey removes opposition to Finland and Sweden joining NATO

Nick Schifrin:

Weeks of back-channel diplomacy between Turkey, Sweden, and Finland, with the U.S. and NATO playing key roles.

But, Judy, senior officials, even here just a few hours ago didn't know whether this deal would go through. But it went through. And there was a signing ceremony just a few hours ago here in Madrid, NATO, Turkey, Finland and Sweden, a trilateral agreement, really in which Sweden and Finland gave in to some of President Erdogan's priorities.

The agreement states — quote — "Finland and Sweden unambiguously condemn all terrorist organizations perpetrating attacks against Turkey" and names the organizations that Turkey defines as terrorist. And that is what a senior Turkish official tells me tonight is the most important part of this document.

Number two, the document says that Finland and Sweden will drop embargoes that prevented them from selling Turkey weapons, and Finland and Sweden will address Turkey's requests to deport and extradite Kurds living in those countries.

Some of those extraditions actually include journalists. And the U.S., for one, has refused some of Turkey's extraditions demand in the past. But, still, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made this agreement today, and he said it reiterated NATO's core principle that countries that meet the alliance requirements can become members.