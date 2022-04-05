As Russian forces redeploy intense fighting shifts to Ukraine’s south

Volodymyr Solohub:

The cellar is tiny and cold. They have been sleeping here for a month. The Russian MREs serve as a reminder of Russian troops' fast withdrawal. And holes in the cellar's fence serve as a reminder that they didn't go far.

Some 20 miles to the south, Ukrainian soldiers spend their days in the trenches on the front line to defend Zaporizhzhia. Soldiers tell us to move fast and stay low because we're in the range over the Russia snipers.

We're on the front line positions to the south of Zaporizhzhia. This road goes all the way to Crimea. And ever since the beginning of the war, it has been a lifeline for those fleeing the fighting, a lifeline that has been cut.

Now Ukrainian troops are guarding this position to prevent any further Russian advance. Our military escort, call sign Historian, says they will do everything to ensure the Russians are stopped here.

"Historian", Armed Forces of Ukraine (through translator): It's a cruel, treasonous war of destruction of our peaceful cities and villages and of our people. I will never forgive them, never in my life. I can only forgive them when a mother will forgive the murder of her child. And this will never happen.