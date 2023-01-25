U.S. and Germany sending tanks to Ukraine for fight against Russian invasion

John Kirby, NSC Coordinator For Strategic Communications:

Well, the Pentagon took a look at this.

And they — and they said as much this morning, that there are no excess tanks in the U.S. inventory, and that, even if there were, to provide them under drawdown authority, in other words, just take them off the — off the tarmac and move them in there, would still require months of preparation to get them ready to go into Ukraine and things that they would need to do to the tanks themselves, not to mention the training that needs to happen for the Ukrainian soldiers.

There's also an important component here. And the sound bite you played by Colin Kahl kind of got at this. I mean, these are very capable, sophisticated systems. There's a supply chain issue. We got to make sure that the parts and supplies, that we have got in place a system so that maintainers, Ukraine maintainers, can fix these things in a battlefield environment swiftly and efficiently.

So there's a lot that goes into this. But they looked at this. And, frankly, procuring new tanks is really not going to make much of a difference in the time frame than if they were to try to draw them off of stocks. And, again, they didn't find any excess in the stocks.