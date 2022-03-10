U.S. Census Bureau report finds ‘racial gap’ in 2020 population count

Hansi Lo Wang:

This is a longstanding flaw with census numbers going back decades. This trend is not new. And what is new is that, in 2020, we had the pandemic, coronavirus. Just as counting was getting really started nationwide, the outbreaks were happening.

And we had years of interference from former President Donald Trump's administration, beginning, most notably, with the failed push to add a citizenship question to the forms. It did not end up on the forms, but it stirred up a lot of controversy, a lot of fear, a lot of uncertainty from a lot of households, especially those with immigrants living in them, of whether or not to participate in the census.

And then, during counting, in 2020, the former — former President Donald Trump's administration ended counting early. All of these raised — all of these factors raised the risk of undercounting people of color, because research has shown that the way to get those groups counted is through that person-to-person interaction, in person, door-knocking, interviews, not necessarily counting on households to fill out a form and essentially participate in the census on their own.

And so that's really major factors here of why we're seeing really a bad report card in many ways for the Census Bureau.