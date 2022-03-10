Why Russia is using increasingly brutal tactics in Ukraine

Stephanie Sy:

Judy, that is the way to put it.

In recent days, the Russian attack against Ukraine has intensified. It has become more indiscriminate, with scores of Ukrainian civilians killed, and vast swathes of infrastructure, residential and commercial buildings, even hospitals and schools, destroyed.

For a closer examination of Russia's tactics, I'm joined by Michael Kofman, senior fellow for Russian studies at the CNA, Center for Naval Analyses.

Michael Kofman, thank you for joining the "NewsHour," as always.

With the bombing of that maternity hospital in Mariupol, are we seeing a concerted change in tactics by Russian forces? And what can the Ukrainians do to defend against such tactics?

Michael Kofman, Center for Naval Analyses: I'm afraid we are.

And I think folks like me predicted early on that this war is going to get a lot more ugly and, unfortunately, that much of the worse is yet to come in this conflict. We have been seeing the Russian military revert to using artillery fire, multiple-launch rocket systems and a lot of indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas, particularly where they get involved in urban warfare.

Urban warfare is very difficult. It consumes armies and forces. Russian military often relies on firepower, overwhelming firepower. And we have seen throughout this conflict, particularly in the last week, which is really the second week of this war, heavy shelling of civilian areas and the urban environments, with, I think, increasingly growing civilian casualties.