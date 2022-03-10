Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s cities, trapping civilians in dire conditions

Judy Woodruff:

It is a day of stalled diplomacy and more deadly fighting in Ukraine.

Talks in Turkey between Russia and Ukraine produced no results, while outrage over the Russian bombing of a maternity hospital in southeastern Ukraine grows. Separately, Russia is proposing humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave major cities, including Kyiv. But those promises have lately been followed by air and artillery strikes.

Meantime, Ukrainian officials estimate that, in just two weeks of war, $100 billion of damage has been inflicted on the nation. On the economic front in Russia, more companies suspended operations with the country, and European Union leaders agreed to phase out purchases of Russian oil, coal, and gas, this as China, which has quietly supported Russia, said that it would abide by sanctions against Russia that prohibit sales of airplane parts.

But again tonight, we begin with the human toll.

Nick Schifrin reports from Ukraine.