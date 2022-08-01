Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Monday on the NewsHour, massive California wildfires and historic flooding in Kentucky forces thousands from their homes. Then, grain shipments from Ukraine resume for the first time since the Russian invasion, potentially alleviating global food shortages. Plus, for the first time since Roe was overturned, one state's voters get to decide on reproductive rights.
