U.S. economy adds more jobs in face of inflation and interest rate hikes

Justin Wolfers:

We talk with all the big companies. We talk with a large number of small companies. And, as a result, you get a very accurate reading on the economy, which is why that's the number that economists emphasize.

We have a much smaller server when they go door to door and ask people if they're working. That's where the unemployment rate comes from. Because that's a smaller survey, it bounces up and down a lot. So I think the more important thing with the less reliable survey is look at the average over a run of months.

And what we have seen as the unemployment rate is hovering round about its 50-year low.