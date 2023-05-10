Chicago Federal Reserve president on inflation and economic uncertainty

Austan Goolsbee:

Well, you described it exactly right.

Inflation was way, way too high. It is still too high, but it is at least coming down, and so that part is encouraging. Mostly, when the Fed looks at prices and inflation, they don't look at this looking backward for a year, which is what the number is usually quoted as. They are usually — we are looking at the monthly inflation, what is the new information, and we are tending to not look at food and energy prices, because they are so volatile.

And by those measures of core prices, we have seen progress, but it still shows that inflation is too high, and we are just trying to balance out the dual mandate. That is, the law gives the Fed two jobs, maximize employment and stabilize prices. Employment has been going very well. That is the strongest part of the economy. And the inflation has not been going as well. That's been, let's call it the weakest part of the economy.

And I think we have to just keep getting more price information across these categories before we can say with comfort we are on a path back to normal.