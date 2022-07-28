U.S. economy shrank for the second straight quarter, stoking fears of a recession

Judy Woodruff:

And, as we mentioned, a new report today indicates that the U.S. economy is in a slowdown for certain and possibly a recession.

This was the second straight quarter where the gross domestic product fell into negative territory, dropping by nearly 1 percent. Economists often mark a recession by two straight quarters of negative growth. But the jobs market has remained strong during the first half of the year, which muddies the picture.

The president and his team are insisting this is not a recession, at least not yet. But many Americans have told pollsters they believe a recession is already under way.

I'm joined by — from the White House now by Gene Sperling, senior adviser to President Biden and the American Rescue Plan coordinator.

Gene Sperling, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, as we're saying, it's not knowable now if the country is technically in a recession. But we know that the — that growth is slowing. And so my question is, does the president think now it's more important to continue this focus on fighting inflation, or is it time to turn and focus more on this coming — this existing slowdown, maybe coming recession?

Gene Sperling, Senior Adviser to President Biden: Well, this president's entire reason for being here and for — what energizes his economic policy is to have the back of working families.

And, right now, for working families, the number one issue is higher prices. Now, that's partly because we have had so much job growth and so low unemployment. And so, no, his focus is very much on the things that we can do to lower prices.

And some of that is about things like the release of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve that's helped us see gas prices go down by 75 cents. And some of the things are in what you were just talking about, the legislation that we can do, which could include a holiday on gas taxes, but, as you saw being discussed with Senator Schumer and Senator Manchin, a provision that could lower the price of prescription drugs, health care premiums for 13 million people, energy costs on a number of different products.

All of these are part of an agenda to both invest in the country, create more jobs here, but to understand the pinch and squeeze many Americans are feeling from higher prices and to make sure we're addressing that.