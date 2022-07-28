Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thursday on the NewsHour, the U.S. economy shrinks for the second straight quarter, prompting debate over whether the nation has entered a recession. Then, an agreement in the Senate revives President Biden's legislative agenda with a bill to cut carbon emissions and subsidize health care. Plus, an epidemiologist answers questions about COVID as parts of the country see a rise in infections.
