U.S. hits borrowing limit as Congress debates raising debt ceiling

Geoff Bennett:

Good evening, and welcome to the "NewsHour."

The U.S. government hit its debt limit today, forcing the Treasury Department to resort to extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills and avoid the catastrophic consequences of a default.

That's with the new GOP-led Congress setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown over raising the debt limit.

Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins joins us with the latest.

