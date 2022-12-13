U.S. immigration officials face surge of asylum seekers near El Paso

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, nearly 1,000 people, many from Nicaragua, crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez, Mexico, into El Paso on Sunday night alone, stretching an already tax border system to new limits.

Along the entire Southern border, federal agents have reported a record number of encounters, nearly 2.4 million in a year-long period.

For more on the impact of these arrivals and what can be done from Washington, I'm joined by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, a Democrat representing Texas' 16th Congressional District, which includes El Paso, and where she joins us from now

Congresswoman, welcome back.

As you well know, the last few days have seen some of the largest mass crossings in decades. You have said your community has seen an unprecedented strain.

You're there right now, so describe for us the impact on El Paso. How bad is it?