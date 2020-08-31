U.S. intelligence ensnared in politics over election security briefings

Lisa Desjardins:

Speaking to many sources today, both parties are very concerned about threats to election security this year coming from foreign adversaries.

And I have learned there was scheduled a briefing for the House Intelligence Committee in mid-September. But, Friday, John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, set a letter to both chambers of Congress — or sent a letter to saying that all briefings in-person would be canceled.

This led to a confusing back-and-forth for the next 24 hours about what exactly he meant. And now, it seems, sources are telling me the understanding — this is coming largely from Republicans — is that now Republican senators will be briefed, but not House Democrats.

So, just to review, here is what we're talking about. As a co-equal branch of government, these are the two committees that usually are fully briefed, House Intelligence, led by Democrat Adam Schiff, and Senate Intelligence, now led by Republican Marco Rubio.

The change, Judy, as we understand it right now, is that only the Republican Senate Intelligence Committee — I'm sorry — only the Senate Intelligence Committee, both parties on that committee, will be briefed fully in-person. Everyone else will get written statements.

OK, so, why does this matter? First of all, briefings provide a great deal more information in-person than on paper. Separately, this shows the mistrust that is growing between lawmakers, who usually put politics aside on this issue.

And it's coming at an important time, Judy. There are real concerns right now about Russia in particular attempting to manipulate this election. And as one senator, Angus King, pointed out to me on a phone call, there is a feeling that, in 2016, the public was warned too late about what Russia was doing, and there is concern that again the public may not be aware of what is going on right now.