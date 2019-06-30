U.S. jail populations drop but not for women

David Tereshchuk:

Olive Lu, along with colleague Jacob Kang-Brown, at the Vera Institute of Justice in New York, has studied the changing gender makeup in the nation's jails. They point to women's lower incomes as one roadblock to affording bail, which can lead to an overcrowded system.

Olive Lu, Vera Institute of Justice: Women compared to men are much more likely to be unemployed at the time they are sent to jail and their median incomes are about 30 percent lower than the men who are sent to jail.