U.S. military grapples with a rising epidemic of sexual assault in its ranks

Nick Schifrin:

Asia Graham's own words also suggest the Army didn't do what it claimed.

In a message obtained by "PBS NewsHour" that she sent to a friend four days before she died, she wrote: "I told my noncommissioned officer, and he didn't take it that serious." She writes, she then told a female sergeant, who admitted "She didn't speak up, and a similar situation happened to her when she first got here, too."

Graham told others who were more senior, but: "All they cared about was the Army doctrine and cover-up themselves. I really was asking for help and therapy. I just feel mistreated."

Graham moved in with her brother off-base to get away from her alleged attacker. The siblings had always been close. Anthony saw his sister's descent. She started drinking and taking pills, and became self-destructive. She got a DUI. She died of an overdose.

But, in counseling, Anthony says she was told not to tell anyone anything.