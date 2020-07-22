U.S. must collect this data in order to contain pandemic, former CDC director says

Judy Woodruff:

With more than 1,000 deaths reported yesterday, many states are struggling to contain COVID outbreaks.

As we just heard in Stephanie's report, former CDC head Dr. Tom Frieden says, to do that, the country urgently needs much better collection of data.

Dr. Frieden joins me now. He ran the CDC from 2009 to 2017. He's now president of Resolve to Save Lives. It's a global health initiative.

Dr. Frieden, thank you so much for talking with us.

And before we talk about your plan, let me quickly ask you about the testing delays, which we are learning are an even bigger problem than we had realized a few months ago. What can be done about this?