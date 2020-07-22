U.S. sees spreading infection, spiking deaths and dwindling supply of PPE

Stephanie Sy:

And the Department of Health and Human Services signed a nearly $2 billion contract today with Pfizer and a German-led biotech firm for the first 100 million doses of a potential virus vaccine by December. But the vaccine has not completed clinical trials, much less been FDA-approved.

Meanwhile, in The New York Times, Tom Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned of critical data gaps in an opinion piece. And he said the government's lack of coordination is hampering efforts to stop COVID-19's spread.

On the economic front, efforts continue at the Capitol to craft a new relief package. Senate Republicans remain divided on how much to spend and on what. But there is talk of a short-term extension of unemployment benefits. They're due to expire on July 31.

For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Stephanie Sy.