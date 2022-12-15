U.S. pledges more support and investment at summit of African nations

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Laura Barrón-López
A three-day summit that included the leaders of 49 nations on the African continent concluded Thursday in Washington. It was the first such gathering in eight years and included pledges of significant new involvement by the United States. White House Correspondent Laura Barrón-López reports.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
