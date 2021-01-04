U.S. Senate hangs in the balance as candidates make final push in Georgia

Lawmakers returned to Washington, D.C this week, but control of the U.S. Senate still hangs in the balance. It all comes down to two senate runoff elections tomorrow in Georgia. Lisa Desjardins reports on the final push for control of the Senate.
