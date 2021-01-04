Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. Senate hangs in the balance as candidates make final push in Georgia

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Meredith Lee
By —

Meredith Lee

Audio

Lawmakers returned to Washington, D.C this week, but control of the U.S. Senate still hangs in the balance. It all comes down to two senate runoff elections tomorrow in Georgia. Lisa Desjardins reports on the final push for control of the Senate.

Listen to this Segment

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
Meredith Lee
By —

Meredith Lee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jan 04 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs

  2. Read Jan 04 Ohio Gov. DeWine signs gun rights bill eliminating duty to retreat

  3. Read Jan 04 WATCH: Georgia election officials reject Trump call to ‘find’ more votes

  4. Read Jan 04 In farewell, DeVos urges Congress to reject Biden’s policies

  5. Watch Jan 04 Trump’s call to Georgia election officials draws condemnation

The Latest