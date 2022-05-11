U.S. senators go on the record with their stance on abortion

Lisa Desjardins:

Right.

The politics are extensive and especially meaningful at this moment for Democrats, because they are hearing from their base a sense of very high dissatisfaction with them. Even though it's clear that Republicans have been the ones that have changed Supreme Court, who have been pushing to make abortion illegal or give the states that option, Democrats' base feel that their lawmakers here in Congress have not done enough.

I spoke to some high-ranking aides and some lawmakers, Democratic senators, today about this. They believe that will change once the decision comes out from the Supreme Court. But, right now, Democrats in the Senate and in Congress have a serious problem as they go into potentially a rough midterm season.

And let's look at polling for where the country is on this kind of issue, what Congress should do, in theory. This is a new poll out from Monmouth out just this week. In that poll, 44 percent of people said they believe Congress should allow abortion nationwide. That is what Democrats would like to do.

Just 9 percent would like to ban it nationwide, which is what some Republicans would like to do; 43 percent say let states decide, which would be the effect of the opinion that we now expect from the Supreme Court, or at least what the draft opinion said.

The politics are very significant here. And it's interesting to me. It almost feels like the politics at this moment are more in the atmosphere here in Congress than really the effect of what's about to happen. I do believe in coming weeks that will change as we hear from the Supreme Court.