Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. service members around the world sing ‘Little Drummer Boy’

Transcript Audio

Each year we've asked the Department of Defense to spread a little holiday cheer and record service members singing a Christmas song. This year, members from across the services performed "Little Drummer Boy.”

Read the Full Transcript

  • Amna Nawaz:

    And finally tonight, we continue a "NewsHour" tradition.

    Each year, we have asked the Department of Defense and its Defense Media Activity Agency to spread a little holiday cheer and record service members singing a Christmas song.

    From members across the services, here now is "Little Drummer Boy."

    (SINGING)

  • Amna Nawaz:

    And our thanks to all of those out there serving tonight.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 24 Republicans block $2,000 virus checks despite Trump demand

  2. Watch Dec 24 Trump continues flurry of pardons, while complicating new COVID relief

  3. Watch Dec 24 How the pandemic has exposed America’s deep divide

  4. Read Dec 24 WATCH: House Democrats urge Trump to sign COVID relief bill

  5. Watch Dec 24 U.S. service members around the world sing ‘Little Drummer Boy’

The Latest