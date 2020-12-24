U.S. service members around the world sing ‘Little Drummer Boy’

Each year we've asked the Department of Defense to spread a little holiday cheer and record service members singing a Christmas song. This year, members from across the services performed "Little Drummer Boy.”
Amna Nawaz:
And finally tonight, we continue a "NewsHour" tradition.
Each year, we have asked the Department of Defense and its Defense Media Activity Agency to spread a little holiday cheer and record service members singing a Christmas song.
From members across the services, here now is "Little Drummer Boy."
(SINGING)
Amna Nawaz:
And our thanks to all of those out there serving tonight.
