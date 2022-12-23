Give to PBS NewsHour now
U.S. service members sing classic Christmas carol ‘What Child is This?’

We bring you a classic Christmas carol, "What Child is This?" sung by U.S. military service personnel from around the world. It was produced by a little-known unit at the Defense Department called the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

