U.S. to send advanced weapons to Ukraine as part of new $700 million aid package

Nick Schifrin:

Today, the administration unveiled a new $700 million package of weapons for Ukraine. It includes the most advanced rockets yet to be used in that country's conflict with Russia.

The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, that the U.S. is sending can hit targets 45 miles away, and comes with increased targeting capacity.

To discuss this, we're joined by Amanda Sloat, senior adviser to the president and senior director for Europe on the National Security Council staff.

Amanda Sloat, welcome to the "NewsHour."

Ukraine has been asking for these HIMARS for months. Why are you sending them now?