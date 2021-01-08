U.S. vaccination campaign struggles to keep pace with infections

Dr. Paul Offit:

I think what the Biden plan is doing is, they're making a big bet, and I think an unnecessary bet.

What they're saying is that we know the two doses of vaccine, whether it is the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, induces about 95 percent protection against disease. We know that. One dose is given three weeks after the first. The other one is given four weeks after the first, depending on the company.

What they're saying is, I'm going to put all the first doses out there. Now, they're assuming that they're going to be able to mass-produce, mass-distribute, and mass-administer that second dose in a timely manner, where then you're still getting that second dose three or four weeks later, or maybe five weeks later, or six weeks later.

What worries me is that it might not be then. It might be two months later, or three months later, or, worse, that some people wouldn't get a vaccine at all.

And we know that that second dose is critical to inducing an excellent immune response and likely a longer-lasting immune response. So, I think it's — given how much trouble we have had making this vaccine so far, I think putting it all out there initially, and hoping you can get that second dose in time, I think disrupts the program and may do far more harm than good.