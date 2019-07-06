Uganda’s ‘Wakaliwood’ gains international acclaim

Benedict Moran:

Much of the "action" in Uganda in recent generations has been anything but fictional. Since its independence in 1962, this East African country has endured military coups, civil war, and rebel attacks. And Wakaliwood's storylines are often pulled from the country's recent history. The style of the edit is also typically Ugandan. Like using voice over narration from what they call a "VJ" or a Video Joker. The VJ gives comedic commentary and is edited into the film. Another theme is intense violence. That's something the filmmakers say is inspired by Uganda's real past, but also by the international actions films they grew up watching. To keep costs low, everything on set is homemade. Props are fashioned from scraps found in one of Kampala's dumps.