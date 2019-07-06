Who benefits from the privatization of weather data?

Andrew Blum:

Or more more coats on the shelves at Walmart or whatever like that whatever it might be.

And you know lots of there are lots of valid valid uses of that data but again the concern is this sort of 150 year tradition of Meteorology is a global public good being replaced as so many things are with a sort of two tiered system for that you know for for for one you can pay for it one that you get otherwise and we're sort of in uncharted territory when you begin to not just think about private companies supplying satellites to governments but really sort of being more particular about how their data is being shared.