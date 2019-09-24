UK court ruling leaves Johnson with fewer options on Brexit

Charles Kupchan:

Well, it's a political bombshell of sorts, in that there isn't a written Constitution in the U.K. No one knew how the Supreme Court was going to act.

They didn't mince their words. They said Boris Johnson is standing in the way of the constitutional functions of Parliament, that it's unlawful, that it's void. And Parliament was supposed to be suspended for several more weeks. It's meeting tomorrow.

It hems Boris Johnson in even more. But there was already legislation passed by Parliament before he suspended it that said a no-deal Brexit cannot happen. So, right now, he doesn't have a lot of good options.

On October 17-18, there is a meeting of the heads of state of the E.U. He will go. He will make one last pitch to get a deal. He probably is not going to get it. And, at least according to Parliament, he then has to say, I need an extension.