Ukraine is fighting a war — and an internal battle against corruption

Nick Schifrin:

Ukraine is the only country in Europe at war. For the last five years, Ukrainian soldiers have faced off against Russian-backed separatists.

They have fought in farmland and in muddy trenches that are throwbacks to wars of 100 years ago; 13,000 people have been killed, their loved ones still mourning. Millions have fled their homes, families separated across the front lines, in what's known as the Donbass, in Ukraine's east along the Russian border.

But now Ukrainian soldiers are showing their weapons to international inspectors, then pulling back from one and possibly two spots along the front lines. It's an effort by Ukraine's new president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to conclude a war that's challenged the core of his government, already fighting a second war against corruption.

Journalist Nastya Stanko has covered both wars, and last week received the International Women's Media Foundation's Courage in Journalism Award for enduring threats while exposing government corruption.

Welcome.

As you have noticed, here in the U.S., we have been very focused on the impeachment process. Certainly, Washington is focused on the impeachment process. Is Ukraine at all focused on the U.S. impeachment process?