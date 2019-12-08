Ukraine, Russia prepare for peace talks after years of war

Hari Sreenivasan:

Ukraine's nearly six-year old war with Russia has reached a stalemate.

In a major test of his diplomatic mettle, Ukraine's comedian-turned-president Volodymyr Zelenskiy will sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time. Meanwhile, those in the conflict zone itself can only await the outcome.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Simon Ostrovsky visited them this week and has our report, produced with support from the Pulitzer Center.