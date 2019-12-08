Democrats may file impeachment articles as soon as this week

Jeff Greenfield:

There are two parts to the Republican argument. One is they want to hear from Adam Schiff. They want to hear from the anonymous whistleblower. They want to hear from Joe Biden and Hunter Biden so they can pummel them on alleged corruption.

But they've also argued that the Democrats case is based on hearsay — no firsthand witnesses to what Trump may have done. But the White House has said absolutely no witnesses from us, no documents, no nothing.

And that's why the Democrats have said we're not going to wait for months for the courts to decide whether these witnesses have to come forward. We're moving ahead because we think we have the case now strong enough to propose impeachment.