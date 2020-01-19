Ukraine stuck in a tug-of-war between Russia and the West

Simon Ostrovsky:

Better than a lot of people expected, to be honest. I think the main criticism, of course, when he was running for president was that he's an actor whose only job until then had been playing the president on TV and not actually being a politician of any level whatsoever. And so, coming into the job, there was an expectation that, you know, he might just fumble the relationship with the Western world that is with, you know, with the European Union and the United States.

But also more importantly, the conflict with Russia, which is run by a man who's been in charge for over two decades at this point. And, you know, you're setting him up against somebody who's got no experience whatsoever. And I think what we've found actually is that he's actually handled the situation as well as could be expected. People expected that his first challenge would come from Vladimir Putin, but actually it came from an ostensible ally, from the United States of America in the form of pressure to try to get Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into Donald Trump's political rival, Joe Biden.

Zelenskiy, to his credit, never did announce that investigation, despite massive pressure from what we now know is a huge cast of characters who are trying to get him to do that. And at the same time, he managed to retain the aid from the United States that he needs in order for his country to continue to be able to defend itself against Moscow's aggression. So I think he's not doing too badly.