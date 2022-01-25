Ukraine urges calm over invasion fears but asks U.S. to sanction Russia, send more weapons

Nick Schifrin:

Thank you, Judy.

We turn now to Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.

Ambassador, welcome to the "NewsHour."

Today, we heard President Zelensky say that Ukrainians should not be panicked. But from comments by President Biden last week, all the way to Prime Minister Johnson today, it is clear that the West thinks an invasion could be imminent.

Are you downplaying the threat in order not to cause panic, or do you see the threat differently?

Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States: Actually, we do see the threat exactly the same way our partners are seeing it.

So, Russia attacked us in 2014. We know what they are capable of. We know that they illegally already occupied Crimea and part of Donetsk and Luhansk territories. And we know that these 100,000 troops around our is not there just to be there.

So, yes, Ukrainians are worried. But, as our president said, we should not panic. We should get ready to defend our country. And this is what we are doing. So, in addition to the military offensive that Russia is planning and portraying, they also are doing a lot to destabilize situation in the country, so all the cyberattacks, disinformation, information attack. They want us to panic.

And we will not panic. We will get prepared. We will also do everything in order to continue to build our country, to reform our economy, and we are resolute to defend our country.