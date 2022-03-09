Russian shelling of civilian targets causes day of carnage across Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

It has been a day of carnage in Ukraine.

Russian bombing struck a maternity hospital, sending new and expectant mothers fleeing. There was also continued confusion about a plan to deliver Polish Soviet era jets to Ukraine, while the U.S. sent anti-missile batteries to Poland.

Late today, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, tweeted a warning about Russian propaganda that accuses the U.S. of creating bioweapons in Ukraine, saying — quote — "We should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine or to create a false flag operation using them."

In and around Ukraine, the humanitarian catastrophe continues to spiral. More than two million Ukrainians have fled their nation, as more seek shelter within it.

Having just returned to Lviv, in the country's west, Nick Schifrin again begins our coverage.