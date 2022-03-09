Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlights vulnerability of nuclear power plants

John Yang:

Judy, the latest warnings come from Ukrainian authorities, who say Russian attacks have left Chernobyl disconnected the power grid. Chernobyl, as many know, is the site of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986.

And while it's no longer generating electricity, it still stores spent nuclear fuel, which must be cooled. There are emergency generators providing power to do that, but they run on diesel fuel and only had a 48-hour supply. And, last week, a training area near another nuclear plant in Ukraine, the largest one in Europe, briefly caught fire during a Russian assault.

Science correspondent Miles O'Brien, who covered the aftermath of Chernobyl and other nuclear accidents, joins us now.

Miles, the name Chernobyl, of course, haunts any discussion of nuclear power. What's the real threat of what's happening there now?