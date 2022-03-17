Ukraine’s cultural sites under threat from Russia’s invasion

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Jeffrey Brown
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
The theater in Mariupol that was reduced to rubble when it was bombed by Russian forces Wednesday is just one example of the risk the war poses to Ukraine's important cultural sites. Memorials, museums and churches, all places that speak to Ukraine's very identity, are all under threat from Russia's invasion. Jeffrey Brown reports for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
