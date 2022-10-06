Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive as Putin lays false claim to more land

The war in Ukraine is grinding towards winter more than seven months after Russia invaded. Even as Vladimir Putin lays false claim to more Ukrainian land, Ukraine's forces continue their counteroffensive across the east and south. But the cost in human life and terror for the people of Ukraine continue to mount. Amna Nawaz reports.

