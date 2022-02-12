Ukrainians are training in civil defense, just in case

Serhii Grim:

We live every day expecting to be attacked, we have no choice but to do so. That is why we get people used to the idea that we will all have to live this way. That's why we train, we prepare, we train people, we pull people up, we constantly coordinate, we work constantly. We never expected anyone else to fight for us. No one will fight for us, this is our country and we will fight for it ourselves.