Ukrainians begin to rebuild parts of their battered country as Russia focuses on the east

Judy Woodruff:

First lady Jill Biden arrived in Romania today, the first stop of her four-day tour of Eastern Europe.

As the war in Ukraine grinds on, she visited U.S. and NATO troops deployed in the region and will meet with Ukrainian refugees this weekend.

Ten weeks into the devastating conflict, fierce battles rage in Ukraine's northeast, where Ukrainian forces have gone on the offensive, as Russia continues its slow, but pounding push toward the Donbass.

In Mariupol, a third effort to evacuate civilians from a besieged steel plant was under way today, even as Russian forces continued to storm it. And in a virtual address to the policy institute Chatham House in London, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a peace deal may still be possible if Russian troops retreat.